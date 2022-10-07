In line with GMT Token’s geographical expansion, the team has set up a new 20-MW data center near Oslo, Norway.

GMT installed just under 3,000 new Antminer S19 miners as its mission is to utilize the highest-tech, most energy-efficient equipment, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Minimizing its carbon footprint

An increasing number of miners at the data center is anticipated as GMT Token aims to lower its carbon footprint as much as possible. Hydroelectric power will be used to operate the equipment.

The mining equipment is located in a highly secure zone with 24/7 video surveillance. An air ventilation system will cool the miners.

Portion of funds will go toward the environment

GMT Token’s smart contract was created in April 2021. The company introduced its computing power-backed token at that time as well.

Next year, GMT plans to increase and expand its capacities in collaboration with Norwegian partners. They will invest part of the funds in social and environmental projects.

For example, the latest immersion cooling systems will maintain the temperature of the miners. The hot water from this system will be used for the Scandinavian country’s industrial and agricultural sectors and social programs.

Norway has made green energy a priority as one of the most environmentally friendly countries in the world. The project will become environmentally friendlier with a data center in this region, as will the crypto industry in general.

About GMT

GMT secures energy-efficient consumption, provides uninterrupted service 24/7 and handles logistics in order to simplify the mining process for all stakeholders.

At the moment, more than 18,000 GMT Token holders are getting Bitcoin mining rewards every day without the hassle of physically maintaining equipment.

GMT has raised the device park hash rate from 100,000 TH/s to 735 000 TH/s since its inception.