The live Gnosis price today is $566.96 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40.7 million. Gnosis was up 14% at the time of writing in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy GNO, this guide is for you.

What is GNO?

Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Third-party developers will also be able to introduce their own services. A prediction market utilizes user predictions to aggregate information about future events. Individuals will be able to create prediction markets for events, allowing users to buy shares of predicted events.

The platform employs a dual token structure: Gnosis (GNO) and OWL. GNO are ERC-20 tokens that the team sold during their ICO. OWL tokens are earned by staking GNO. The amount of OWL received is dependent on the length of the lock period as well as the total supply of OWL tokens in the market.

The team is led by Martin Köppelmann (CEO), Stefan George (CTO), and Dr. Friederike Ernst (COO).

Should I buy GNO today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

GNO price prediction

Based on forecasts by Wallet Investor, a long-term increase is expected. In 2026, Wallet Investor expects the price of GNO to reach $2,039. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around 259%. An investment of $100 can reach $359 in 2026.

