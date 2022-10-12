GOOD DEED has set the trend as the first community in Asia to connect nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the music industry.

The GOOD DEED project has revealed that it intends to take advantage of the rapid growth in the music industry to connect NFT with HIPHOP and REGGAE to create what may be the first NFT community in Asia.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, GOOD DEED revealed that the project is being supported by Will Management, a Japanese marketing management company that also builds marketing and branding strategies for its clients.

The team explained that the GOOD DEED project intends to create a community dedicated to spreading the good side of music to the world while introducing the world to NFT, Web3, and DAO.

The project wants to use the movement that arose from the music industry to make other minority industries better as well.

The GOOD DEED project said it is focused on building its own media channel. The team said they would take advantage of its connections in the music and crypto industries to promote and advertise their friends and expand their community.

The team added that:

“We will also partner with major PR media companies to become the best media outlet for HIP-HOP and REGGAE, which still lack prominent media outlets. We will also promote the ideas of NFT, Web3 and DAO to the music industry and others.”

GOOD DEED said it also has the GOOD DEED NFT, an NFT initiated with the support of Japanese artists and clothing brands.

NFTs give their owners various benefits, such as allowing holders to own the art, the business, and much more, the team added.

GOOD DEED added that the NFTs also act as governance tokens, allowing clan members to be a part of the decision-making process to improve the project.

Some of the advantages of holding the GOOD DEED NFT include access to the GOOD DEED Fund, GOOD DEED Museum, GOOD DEED Media, GOOD DEED Token, Special Invitations, Special Delivery, and more.

Will Management is a Japanese marketing company dedicated to supporting and designing marketing and branding strategies to best suit its client’s needs. The company strongly believes in the power of CBC, so they have agreed to represent the GOOD DEED project.