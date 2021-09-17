Guarda Wallet launches crypto rewards program for referrals

Guarda Wallet, now a stalwart of the non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet space, has expanded the scope of its user acquisition efforts with a new, token-based referrals initiative. Those who make successful referrals will receive a kickback from the first three “buy” and “swap” transactions made by new sign-ups, at a rate of 0.5% of the total exchange value. The reward will be paid out in Guarda’s own GRD token and will be capped at an equivalent value of $5 per transaction.

The total number of referees is uncapped, giving avid marketers the potential to harvest large quantities of Guarda Tokens. The coins, which will be paid out on monthly basis, have multiple uses within the Guarda ecosystem aside from their pure market value, making this a potentially lucrative opportunity for Guarda power users: GRD tokens can be used to create human-readable addresses, to initiate EOS staking accounts, and even to screen for illegal transactions within the Guarda ecosystem.

The Guarda team explained the reasoning behind the launch of the program, commenting: “[over the] last few months we’ve received a lot of user inquiries regarding referral bonuses. Here’s why we developed the referral program. It will help our loyal Guardians get tokens for telling their friends about our marvellous non-custodial wallet. Tokens then can be swapped or used for extra services provided by Guarda Wallet”.

Guarda remains one of the most recognisable and widely used wallets in the crypto space, with its multi-platform options and powerful in-app functionality making it a highly versatile, accessible choice for both crypto veterans with cold wallets and no-coiners looking to safely buy crypto for the first time. Guarda’s list of supported tokens includes thousands of ERC-20 coins, all of the most capitalised projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as a whole host of stablecoins.