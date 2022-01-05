Harmony (ONE) is surging in 2022 – Where will it go next?

Harmony (ONE) is hands down the best performing token in the early stages of 2022. After breaking its December downtrend on the last day of 2021, the token has established some outstanding bullish momentum, gaining nearly 32% over the last 7 days. So, where will the token go next? First, some highlights.

After a tough December correction, Harmony (ONE) is now on an uptrend that could see it gain up to 50% in January.

At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.3175, roughly 8% from its 2021 yearly highs.

The platform has also invested heavily in developing an NFT ecosystem that could help boost investor sentiment.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Harmony (ONE) – Price action and prediction

It was largely expected that the crypto market would rebound in 2022 after a severe correction at the tail end of 2021. But while most coins have traded sideways at best, Harmony (ONE) is setting the pace for growth.

The token is up 32% in a week, and we were closely watching to see if it breaks past the $0.3 resistance. At the time of writing, ONE was already at $0.3175 and is consolidating around that price. RSI readings also remain moderate, suggesting that more bullish activity is yet to come.

We expect this uptrend to continue in January and push Harmony (ONE) towards its 2021 yearly highs. As of now, the next upside resistance is around $0.32. It's likely that ONE could break past that this week.

Why you should buy Harmony (ONE)

Investors have in recent weeks been looking at alternative altcoins as the main cryptos slump. Harmony (ONE) is one of the most promising altcoins today.

The platform is also doing some good work around NFT ecosystems, something that should help maintain positive investor sentiment. With a market cap of around $3.1 billion, there is still a lot of potential for ONE.