Harmony (ONE) targets $0.27 – Here is what to expect in the days ahead

Harmony (ONE) enjoyed a decent week. The coin managed to report double-digit gains but despite this, it failed to cross over a crucial resistance zone. However, we expect the coin to regain momentum and push further upwards. Here are some of the most important developments:

Harmony has faced crucial resistance at $0.18 in the last 7 days.

ONE was rejected several times at that threshold and has since pulled back.

It is likely the coin will retest that zone again this week and smash it in the process.

Data Source: Tradingview

Harmony (ONE) – how it will get to $0.27

There is no doubt that the crypto market is now turning bullish. After a very difficult period at the start of the year, it seems most coins have managed to recover, and the only way is up. However, although Harmony has gained considerably, the coin has been rejected firmly at its 200-day SMA of $0.18.

As a result, ONE appears to have lost a bit of the upward trajectory. However, looking at the price action today, the coin was consolidating at $0.16. It is likely that ONE will finally break past $0.18 in the week ahead.

Once this happens, bulls will be in full control and are likely to take the coin towards $0.27 before any pullback. This represents an upswing of nearly 70% from the current price.

Why you should consider Harmony (ONE)

Even with the recent gains, ONE still remains nearly 60% from its all-time highs of $0.38. But the bullish momentum we are seeing in the market right now makes the coin a decent buy for both short-term plays and long-term ones.

The key will be to watch how long it takes for ONE to cross $0.18. Once this happens, then expect a decisive uptrend that will deliver double-digit gains easily in the near term.