Has Solana started a bear reversal, or is it just a correction?

Solana has been dropping for the last 3 months.

The token is yet to break below key support, the recent breakout zone.

Solana could head to $60 next if it overcomes the latest weakness.

Solana SOL/USD has lost 1.90% in the last 24 hours. The token remains in the green for the past one week. Our earlier projection set the target at $60, following a key breakout at $43. Solana seems to have lost its previous aggressive bull surge after 3 consecutive days of decline. This thesis interrogates further whether the recent decline is long-lasting or short-lived.

The bearish move of Solana takes the price to $43.44 at press time. We find that Solana’s support is at $43. It suggests that the token is retesting the support, and we are yet to confirm a bearish reversal.

Further scrutiny of Solana shows that the token is on a clear uptrend. The cryptocurrency has successfully overcome the latest hack-inspired decline. It has maintained a system of higher highs and higher lows. The momentum has still not been the strongest.

Solana remains supported at $43 amid bear weakness

Source – TradingView

Technically, the indicators read bullish for SOL. From the daily chart outlook, the MACD line closed above the moving average, confirming bullish momentum. The 21-day and 50-day moving averages also support the token.

The current indications are that SOL is undergoing a correction. There is no confirmed bearish reversal. Investors should watch price action at $43 for a potential bullish reversal. In the less likely scenario that $43 fails to hold, SOL could find the next support at $35.

Summary

Solana token has maintained the $43 support despite the latest weakness. The bull case for the token remains in place. The current retracement is a correction likely to open buy opportunities.