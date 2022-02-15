The live Hedera price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $180.4 million. HBAR is up 16.87% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy HBAR, this guide is for you.

What is HBAR?

HBAR is the token of Hedera, a sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy that allows individuals and businesses to create powerful decentralized applications (DApps).

It is designed to be a fairer, more efficient system that eliminates some of the limitations that older blockchain-based platforms face, such as slow performance and instability.

The HBAR token has a dual role within the Hedera public network. It powers Hedera services, such as smart contracts, file storage and regular transactions. It’s also used to help secure the network, since HBAR users can stake their tokens to assist with maintaining the integrity of the platform.

Should I buy HBAR today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

HBAR price prediction

According to the website Up to Brain, the price of the coin can pass $5.36 by the end of 2023. It will trade for around $6.35 in 2024 and $7.06 in 2025.

