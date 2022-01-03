Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices that launched in July 2019. It has gained around 5% today. If you want to know what Helium is, is it worth buying, and the top places to buy HNT today, look no farther than this short and highly informative article.

Top places to buy HNT now

What is HNT?

Helium mainnet allows low-powered wireless devices to communicate with each other and send data across its network of nodes. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, which are a combination of a wireless gateway and a blockchain mining device. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT.

Helium’s goal is to prepare IoT communication for the future, identifying inadequacies in current infrastructure from its birth in 2013.

Helium aims to improve the communication capabilities of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In 2013, infrastructure around IoT was still in its infancy, but developers wanted to add decentralization to their offering, hence referring to it as "The People's Network" in official literature.

Its core appeal will be to device owners and those interested in the IoT space, with financial incentives providing further outreach possibilities.

The network runs on proof-of-coverage, a new consensus algorithm based on the HoneyBadger BFT protocol which allows nodes in a network to reach consensus when connection quality is highly variable.

Should I buy HNT today?

It’s extremely difficult, if not impossible to make an accurate price prediction for a cryptocurrency, including Helium. Read at least five predictions from renowned industry experts to make an informed decision and don’t buy more of this volatile currency than you can afford to lose.

HNT price prediction

Most analysts are bullish on Helium. Based on its analysis of the past price performance, Wallet Investor predicted that HNT would reach $68 this year, up from $40 at the moment. They forecast it would reach $215 in 2027. Digital Coin Price supports the bullish view, expecting the coin to hit $60 this year. They see HNT rising to $70 by 2025 and to $155 in 2028.

