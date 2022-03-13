Here are the best altcoins to buy in March 2022

Sentiment in the broader crypto market has been very slow in recent days. Investors have been carefully assessing risks, so it may not be the best time to buy. But despite this, there are still many altcoins in March that you can consider. Here is why:

The best time to buy crypto is when investors are fearful and selling.

The dips we have seen in many coins give you the perfect discount.

The near-term downside risks are going to ease in the long run.

So, if you are thinking of getting yourself a few altcoins to shore up your crypto portfolio, here are the top three coins to check out:

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) has mostly moved sideways in recent days. But the long-term fundamentals of this coin have been very robust.

Data Source: Tradingview

Filecoin hopes to create a decentralized storage system to help power the future of the internet. At the time of writing, FIL, its native token, was trading at around $17.92. The coin also has a market cap of $3.1 billion.

Fantom (FTM)

It’s been a torrid week for Fantom (FTM) . The coin has seen a major sell-off after one of the key developers announced they were leaving. FTM also saw its TVL drop massively.

In seven days, the coin has dropped by nearly 30%. But FTM has always been one of the most promising assets in DeFi, and the recent drop is an opportunity to buy cheaply. At press time, FTM was trading at around $1.2.

Anchor Protocol (ANC)