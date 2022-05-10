LUNA is one of the worst performers amongst the major cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The bearish sentiment in the market grows ticker as the market lost over $100 billion in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has lost more than 2% of its value in the last 24 hours and the total market cap now stands below $1.5 trillion.

Bitcoin briefly dropped towards the $30k psychological level before rebounding to now trade at $31,800 per coin. Ether continues to trade above $2,400 and is up by less than 1% despite the broader market in a bearish situation.

However, the biggest loser amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap is LUNA, the native token of the Terra ecosystem.

LUNA is down by 44% over the past 24 hours and has lost its place amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The coin now occupies 13th place in the market.

The bearish performance came after Terra’s UST stablecoin slipped below its dollar peg twice yesterday. UST dropped to $0.69 yesterday, resulting in questions about the stablecoin’s stability.

UST’s predicament led to LUNA losing more than 40% of its value over the last 24 hours.

Key levels to watch

The LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart is one of the most bearish amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The MACD line is below the neutral zone, indicating bearish momentum. Furthermore, the 14-day RSI of 21 shows that LUNA is currently oversold.

At press time, LUNA is trading at $33.05 per coin. If the bearish trend continues, it could drop below the $30 support level soon.

However, LUNA has shown signs of recovery over the past few hours and could move past the first major resistance level at $39 before the end of the day.