Here is why today’s biggest gainer in crypto metaverse coins, Avaxtars price surged 117%

Avaxtars (AVXT) price is currently skyrocketing. It has jumped by about 117% today hitting a daily high of $25.68.

Currently, AVXT is trading at $14.65, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.03million. Its market cap is $2.7million, with a circulating supply of 156.8K AVXT.

Avaxtars

Avaxtars is a play-to-earn Metaverse game built on Avalanche’s C-Chain and AVXT is its native currency that was launched in October 2021.

The Avaxtars built on NFTs have every component of the game tokenized and live on the Avalanche blockchain. On the Avalanche mainnet, every Avaxter is digitally generated and recorded as a unique ERC-721NFT.

The game has features like a personal Avaxter Generation Machine (PAGM) to analyze the Digital Genetic code (DGC) of Gen1 and create new Gen2 Avaxters. This process is called Avaxtar farming that enables users to earn AVXT tokens and new Avaxters.

For the users to start playing, they must purchase the Avaxtar from the marketplace where Gen1 and Gen2 Avaxtars are affordable between $5 and $15.

This affordability makes Avaxtars an awesome project for the new users in cryptocurrency, NFTs, and Metaverse.

Currently, users can check for the beta version of Avaxtars by connecting with a compatible wallet like MetaMask. The project is among the few that lived up to its promises at launch and became one of the most reputable Metaverse crypto coins in the market.

The game also features three different tokens that are ENXT, AVXT, and DGC. ENXT is made by providing liquidity to AVXT-AVAX pools on a decentralized exchange, AVXT that is earned by in-game mechanics, and DGC which is generated by PAGM processes.

Why is Avaxtars price rallying?

Avaxtars announced today about their partnership with the first social network on Avalanche, Kaira Network, where users can connect their Avaxtar NFTs to the network platform to create content and earn Kaira tokens as they socialize.

🔥 Announcement! 🔸 $100,000 worth of ALLOCATION POOLS to the #Avalanche community, exclusive to our Private Sale round! 🏁 Application time: Monday 6.00PM UTC Wait until Monday to become an early investor in $KAIRA token's private sale round and for our detailed blog post. — Kaira Network 🔺 (@KairaNetwork) January 14, 2022

Although the partnership pushed for the bullish momentum of the project, the main reason for the recent price hike is the availability of an actual working product with a working growing ecosystem.