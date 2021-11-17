FC Porto Fan Token empowers fans of the popular club with lower fees, broader accessibility, and more functions. It runs on the Binance Smart Chain. Here’s how to acquire it.

Top places to buy PORTO now

As PORTO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PORTO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PORTO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for PORTO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PORTO.

What is PORTO?

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) is the 23rd project on the Binance Launchpad. It gives holders the privilege of participating in club activities by gaining discounts and voting on decisions. However, FC Porto is down 20.56% in the last 24 hours.

Should I buy PORTO today?

The previous fan token, LAZIO, reached an all-time high of almost $36, then plummeted without notice. It is currently trading around $11. At the time of writing, PORTO continues to decline.

PORTO price prediction

The PORTO token was launched yesterday, November 16, for the price of $1. Today, it’s trading for about $7.66. This spike was expected as millions of Binance users started trading. What’s more, FC Porto is a popular club, which means major price spikes can be awaited.

PORTO on social media

Twitter has suspended the PORTO token’s account for violating rules. Not a good sign – remember Squid?