Here’s where to buy ION now, which broke $100B market cap

The live ION price today is $5,080. ION has been gaining steadily and is up 0.17% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s fully diluted market cap is $100.2 billion at the time of writing.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about ION: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy ION now.

Top places to buy ION now

What is ION?

The ION is one of the world's leading blockchains. It’s unique in being a Hybrid POS and POW secured blockchain. The Atomic Token Protocol (ATP) was built and designed by the ION core team and is fully optimized to run on the ION chain.

With ATP, businesses can easily and affordably create layered ticketing systems that can be reused.

Gamegrid combined with the Jinx framework enable every game to be integrated or built using ION technology. ION is built for speed and immutability.

Should I buy ION today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

ION price prediction

Digital Coin is very bullish on the price. They make the following prediction, from minimum to maximum price:

2022: $6,246.98 – $7,128.92

2023: $6,724.85 – $8,084.67

2024: $6,207.13 – $9,442.74

ION on social media

https://twitter.com/ionomics/status/1280273418525511681