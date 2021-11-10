Starting as an open-source project in 2017, IoTeX (IOTX) has built a decentralized platform whose aim is to empower the open economics for machines — an open ecosystem where people and machines can interact with guaranteed trust, free will, and under properly designed economic incentives. Here’s where to buy it now.

Top places to buy IOTX now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is IOTX

IoTeX is an EVM-compatible blockchain built from scratch using the innovative Roll-DPoS consensus and launched in 2019 April, which has already processed more than 10 million transactions. On top of the IoTeX blockchain, the team has built the essential blocks of infrastructures to connect with Ethereum, BSC, and Heco blockchains.

Should I buy IOTX today?

IOTX price prediction

IOTX has already exceeded analysts’ expectations. According to the Sun, IOTX was to reach $0.123 by the end of next year. At the time of writing, it was trading for almost $0.14. The five-year forecast is $0.325, but that’s likely to be exceeded as well.