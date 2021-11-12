The live The Sandbox price today is $2.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.6 billion. SAND is the token based on the popular game. Here’s where you can buy it today.

Top places to buy SAND now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is SAND?

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. By combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

Should I buy SAND coin today?

It can be profitable to invest in SAND and you might be more than willing to if you’re a fan of the game. It’s important to exercise good judgment with every investment.

SAND price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, The Sandbox price can go up to $3.5 in one year. They estimate the long-term earning potential to be 33% in one year.

