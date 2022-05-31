Super Mario (MARIO) is an untracked crypto coin and little information about it is available. We wrote this article with the aim to explain the details about Super Mario: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Super Mario now.

Top places to buy Super Mario now

As MARIO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MARIO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MARIO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MARIO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MARIO.

What is Super Mario?

Super Mario is a blockchain-based game with the token MARIO, running on the Ethereum Mainnet. In the game, the player tries to find and rescue Princess Peach, but to do that, they must defeat a villain called Bowser.

The dangerous trek and battles take place in so-called Mushroom Kingdom. The different realms of the game all have their own major battle.

After each realm is cleared, holders of MARIO will be rewarded through airdrops. Players also get rewards in the token POW as stimulus to fight “harder.”

Should I buy Super Mario today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Super Mario price prediction

No price predictions are available for Super Mario. According to Digital Coin Price, the token is currently trading for $0.000000129 and has lost 1.5% of its value in the last 24 hours.

