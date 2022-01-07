Hex is recovering very well from recent losses, which affected the whole crypto market. It has gained 3% today and that’s just the beginning. In this guide, you’ll learn what Hex is, whether it’s worth buying, and the best marketplaces for Hex now.

Top places to buy HEX now

As HEX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase HEX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy HEX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for HEX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including HEX.

What is HEX?

HEX is an ERC20 token running on the Ethereum network. It was conceived of as a store of value to replace the Certificate of Deposit as the blockchain counterpart of that financial product used in traditional financial markets.

HEX is also designed to leverage off the emerging DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem in cryptocurrencies within the Ethereum network.

HEX uses the Ethereum network for the transaction layer (sending and receiving HEX tokens, as well as interacting with the HEX smart contract), whilst the consensus code and staking mechanism is contained in the HEX smart contract.

Should I buy HEX today?

Before you decide to invest in Hex, do market research and read price forecasts. Be prepared for the unexpected. Hex can reverse its gains just as easily.

HEX price prediction

According to DigitalCoin analysis, the price of HEX will increase in the next 5 years starting from $0.22 as of today’s price to $0.95. Next year, it will go up to $0.32. Based on this forecast, HEX can be a profitable long-term investment.

HEX on social media