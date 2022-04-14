Highlights April 14: Crypto market bullish, altcoins rally

The crypto market as a whole was bullish today, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was up around 3% and trading above $41,000 at time of writing. Other cryptos were also higher, including Ethereum, up around 1%, and Cardano and XRP, registering gains of 1% and 2%, respectively.

At #10, Avalanche gained around 5%. NEAR continues its rally, adding another 5% to its value.

Top movers

Altcoins are moving very well in the top 100 today. The top gainers are THORChain (+17%), BTT (+9%), Chiliz (+11%), OKB and Kava with 10% each, Compound with 18%, Moonbeam with 13%, Kyber Network with 23%, Audius with 20%, Bitcoin Cash with 13%, and ApeCoin with 8%.

KNC is the token of Kyber Network, which underwent expansion to ten different blockchains, integrated with Uniswap v3 and took part in Avalanche’s new developer incentive. This led to 50% price increase a few days ago. KNC continues to rally today.

Moonbeam recently took part in a few leading global crypto events and forums, the main one being in Amsterdam. Compound is rallying after a recent listing on Robinhood alongside Shiba Inu, Polygon, and Solana.

THORChain rose after THORSwap V2’s Open Beta went live. The new user interface delivers an elegant, user-friendly cross-chain trading and LP experience. The first Bitcoin Cash ATM in the world opened today.

Trending

Luniverse, a unique new gaming metaverse, continues yesterday’s rally, adding another 3,410% to its value. Right behind it is the Konstrukt, a platform of play to earn gaming solutions with integrated blockchain mechanics.

Konstrukt’s main goal is to create a decentralized blockchain gaming environment that rewards token holders and offers a variety of features. Its token gained 1,019% today.