The crypto market as a whole is very bearish with almost each top 100 coin in the red at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin is down around 3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $38,500. Ethereum and Binance Coin are each down by around 5%. The biggest loser in the top 20 is NEAR Protocol, which slid 10%.

XRP leads the pack with the biggest losses over the past 7 days: over 11%. Terra’s LUNA shed 3% of its value today, but it remains the only top 20 crypto in the green in terms of gains in the last 7 days (+16%).

Top movers

Most top 100 coins lost 4-6% of their value today. Notable standouts are Cosmos, Neo, Theta Network, and Holo, each down 9%; UniSwap, Chiliz, Loopring, and Secret, each of which suffered a loss of 10%, and Aave with 11%.

The Waves coin, created by Ukrainian-born Alexander Ivanov, shed 12% of its value despite support for the David in the uneven battle. Zilliqa and Audius, both of which rallied recently, have lost 13% each.

The biggest top 100 loser is Moonbeam, which slid 16%. About ten days ago, Moonbeam gained 15% after taking part in a series of leading international crypto events and reaching an important milestone in terms of total value locked on the platform.

At the other end, there are just two modest gainers. Amp and ApeCoin each added around 1%.

Trending

There are two new hot tokens today. The token of Bend DAO (BEND) is up 866% in the last 24 hours. Bend is a decentralized non-custodial NFT-backed borrowing and lending protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.

Whenever there’s a big event related to the crypto industry, there emerges a coin for it. This brings us to the second hot token, ELON BUYS TWITTER. After Elon Musk announced he had found the money to buy the social media giant, this token was created. It gained 564% in the last 24 hours.

ELON BUYS TWITTER will give meme creators a chance to earn and allow them to gain stipulated revenue for their work. It will help aspiring meme creators showcase their talent to the world.