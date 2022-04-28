The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Solana and Bitcoin gained around 2.5% over the past 24 hours, while major cryptos Cardano, Avalanche, Ethereum and BNB all registered gains under 2%. At time of writing, Bitcoin was trading above $39,500.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins adding 1-5% to their value. Notable standouts include STEPN’s GMT token, The Graph (+13%), and Secret (+8%).

GMT is the biggest winner by far. It added more than a fifth to its value today after launching a series of valuable giveaways. It has been on a rally for some time and recently broke the top 50 biggest coins by market cap.

As for the biggest losers, they are Kyber Network’s KNC coin (-4%) and Oasis and Helium with around -2% each. All three are reversing recent gains.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is Tom Coin, a project on BSC whose developers aim to launch a play-to-earn game and a metaverse. As the project nears these milestones, the Tom Coin token is surging. It has gained 3,140% in the last 24 hours.