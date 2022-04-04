The crypto market as a whole is mixed today. Major cryptos registered minor gains and losses over the last 24 hours.

US real estate stocks outperformed all other sectors last week as the Federal Reserve warned of a “brewing US housing bubble”.

Ocado Group led the UK100 last week, with the online supermarket gaining 10.28% as investors sought to buy the recent dip in the online supermarket’s share price.

Top cryptos

Cardano was up 2%, followed by BNB gaining 1.5%, while Avalanche was down 2%. Solana dropped around 1.5%, having gained more than 22% over the last seven days.

Bitcoin was trading just above $46,000 at time of writing, down slightly less than 1% over the past 24 hours.

Top movers

Moonbeam is up 26% as it approaches the maximum amount of tokens that can be minted. Oasis added 15% to its value.

CELO, the eponymous cryptocurrency of the blockchain ecosystem focused on increasing cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users, is the 66th biggest coin by market cap. It added around 12% to its value today.

Mina gained 10% today. Internet Computer is up 7%. Helium is up 8% after announcing a major rebranding. PancakeSwap is also one of the top movers today, with 8% added to its value in the last 24 hours.

On the other end, STEPN and Zilliqa are reversing recent gains, down 12% resp. 8%. eCash is also down 8%. Waves has lost 13% of its value.

Trending

Vee Finance is a DeFi lending platform for traditional financed and crypto users alike, committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi and providing users with better digital asset management services. It gained 170% today.

DNT is the native coin of District0x, which was created to tackle some of the inefficiencies that come with operating and creating distributed community marketplaces. It incurred positive sentiment after witnessing volume and price breakout on technical charts, up almost 120% in 24 h.