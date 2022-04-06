Highlights April 6: Major cryptos slide, US stocks dive

Major cryptos were in the red over the past 24 hours. Goldman Sachs will add over-the-counter options for Ether, which comes about a month after the company began with Bitcoin. Ukraine will sell 300 NFTs it received as donations to assist in the war effort.

US stocks slumped yesterday as a senior Federal Reserve governor warned the central bank could tighten monetary policy more aggressively to control inflation.

Top cryptos

Solana and Avalanche dropped more than 6%, Cardano more than 5% and Ethereum fell over 4.5%. Bitcoin was trading around $45,300 at time of writing, down more than 3% over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin gained 7% on news that Elon Musk has become a member of Twitter’s Board of Directors and increased his stock in the social media giant.

Top movers

It was mostly a bear market in the top 100 with the majority of coins losing 4-6% of their value. Tezos lost 8%, Internet Computer and Waves each lost 9%, Axie is down 10%, and THORChain shed 12%.

Celo is down 13%, reversing yesterday’s gains. The same goes for Audius, SKALE, and Moonbeam, which were rallying yesterday too. They lost 8%, 12%, and 13% respectively in the last 24 h.

Among the few gainers were Zilliqa with 3% and Anchor with 6%. There is a new entrant in the top 100. At #90, Neutrino USD is trading for $0.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $91.8 million.

It’s up 11% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, Neutrino USD is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

STEPN is the biggest winner with gains of 23%. Binance announced that STEPN had committed a total of $3,000 in GMT tokens as rewards for a Swap Farming giveaway. STEPN also crossed the market cap of $1 billion within a month of their IEO on Binance.

Trending

Charactbit is currently trading for $0.0044 and has added 900% to its value in the last 24 hours. The project’s goal is to promote cultural activities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In particular, virtual characters are cited as an important element of the metaverse.

The Charactbit (CHB) token hopes to inspire subculture representatives to become more active in the crypto ecosystem.