The crypto market as a whole is bearish today. UK-listed tobacco firms rose yesterday on the back of a positive trading update from Imperial Brands despite the wider UK100 falling 0.11%.

Top cryptos

Major cryptos had a rough day with Solana dropping around 9% over the past 24 hours, followed by Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot all falling by more than 7%, and Ethereum and XRP sliding by more than 4% at time of writing.

Bitcoin was trading above $43,000 at time of writing, down more than 4% over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin reversed yesterday’s gains, falling by 6% today.

Top movers

The situation in the top 100 was similar to that of major cryptos with most tokens falling by around 5%. Axie Infinity was among the bigger losers, shedding 12% of its value. Celo also lost around 12%.

STEPN is also reversing gains, down 15%. Oasis Network’s ROSE token is down 14%. Audius, the music streaming protocol, lost 13% in the last 24 hours.

Anchor Protocol has gained 11% so far today. This could be on news that Binance is launching a UST staking service in partnership with this ecosystem.

Binance users can directly pledge UST in the exchange wallet, with the interest rate being the same as the rate on Anchor’s official website, which is 19.63%.

The Mina token, which is said to have copied Cardano’s code, is the only other gainer in the top 100 today. It is up 5%.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is SFK, the token of Safefloki, a play to win game. Its price today is $1.58e-10 and it has gained 520% in the last 24 hours.