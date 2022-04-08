The crypto market as a whole recovered from yesterday’s dip, but the majority of top 10 cryptos were flat at the time of writing.

Hewlett Packard shares soared 14.75% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway snapped up a $4.2 billion stake in the company.

US stocks finished positive yesterday after a late turnaround. The SPX500 ticked up 0.56%, lifted by strong performances from food processing firm Lamb Weston Holdings (+7.97%) and retailer Target Corp (+5.67%).

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was priced at above $43,600 at the time of writing. The largest gains of the top 10 were seen in Solana and Avalanche, both up by more than 7%, in Asian hours.

The biggest gainer in the top 20 and the top 100 is NEAR Protocol today. Its Wallet Selector, an intuitive pop-up that allows users to choose their preferred wallet, has gone live. The NEAR token gained 21% as a result.

Top movers

zCash and Kava are both up around 5%. Kava gained value after completing its Ethereum co-chain Alpha testnet successfully.

Kava reported on Medium that the testnet processed more than 162,500 EVM transactions between 12,000+ wallet addresses with no downtime at all.

On the losing end, the biggest dip was seen by Anchor Protocol. Its token ANC has lost 10% after an extended recent rally. Aave is down 6%. Most coins lost 2-4% of their value.

Trending

Shiba Toby, which recently launched on Binance Smart Chain, is up 191% today. The ecosystem offers a 5% reward for each sell transaction.

Shiba Toby is a hyper-deflationary token with an automatic distribution of rewards. No token burn takes place.