The crypto markets were lower this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses over the past 24 hours.

US stocks ended last week higher, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict causing wild volatility in global markets.

Healthcare stocks, a classic defensive play during uncertain times, performed strongly, with medical device companies Abbott Laboratories (+4.8% last week) and Medtronic (+5.2%) up significantly.

Miners were among the leading performers on the UK100 last week as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused turmoil in global markets.

Top cryptos

All top 20 coins are in the red with the exception of Solana, which recorded negligible gains. Terra is down around 4% today, but its gains for the week sit at the impressive 42.89%.

It’s also the only top 20 coin in the green for the week apart from Cosmos, which added 4% to its value in the past 7 days.

Bitcoin was down around 2%, trading below $38,000 at time of writing. Ethereum was down around 4%, and Cardano and XRP registered losses of around 1% and 3% respectively.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, 22nd ranking Uniswap is performing excellently. Uniswap Exchange announced it would start filling liquidity for test listing and begin test trading, causing its native token UNI to surge. It was up 8% at the time of writing.

Against the background of a generally bearish market, Arweave is one of the top gainers of the week. Currently trading for just over $31, it gained 12% over the past 7 days and another 8% today.

Other gainers today include Filecoin (+3%), Flow (+3%), Decred (+2%), and Iota, RavenCoin, Celo, and Huobi Token with less than +1%.

At the other end are Convex Finance and THORChain (each -8%) and Harmony, Fantom, and Tezos (each -7%).

Trending

The native token of NuCypher, NU, has gained 25% in the last 24 hours. It is surging on news of its partner NuLink raising $4 million from a number of leading crypto investors, including Coincu Ventures and CypherVenture.

The live Keep Network price today is $0.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70.6 million. Keep Network’s privacy token KEEP is up 28% today.

SHIBA TRON is a meme token on BSC referring to Shiba Inu. It claims to offer investors a new DeFi product, where holders get 6% of each transaction. It has gained 1,730% today.