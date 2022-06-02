Highlights June 2: Cryptos in the red, Golem token breaks top 100
The crypto market was in the red this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses.
Top cryptos
Bitcoin was down around 5% at time of writing, trading below $30,000. Ethereum and XRP were around 6% lower, Cardano registered losses of around 7%, and Solana was down around 14% after yet another outage.
Cryptos outside the top 10 are likewise in the red. Polkadot has shed 7% of its value and Avalanche is down around 9%.
Top movers
Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins losing 5-9% of their value. The only gainers are Waves, up around 13%, and Golem (GLM), up 38%. Golem broke the top 100 today after Bitpanda listed it. It’s currently at #96.
GLM is the token of a decentralized computation network, which claims to provide a new way of delivering redundant computing power to recipients on demand.
The biggest losers of the day are Compound, Arweave, and Kusama, each down 12%.
Trending
As Solana plummets, the top gainer is Sweet SOL (SSOL), a multilayer hyper-deflationary token that enables holders to generate passive income. They take advantage of an automated mining protocol to receive funds in their wallet.
SSOL is up 2,522% today. The platform plans to develop a multilayered blockchain on top of Solana and Binance Smart Chain.