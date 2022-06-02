The crypto market was in the red this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down around 5% at time of writing, trading below $30,000. Ethereum and XRP were around 6% lower, Cardano registered losses of around 7%, and Solana was down around 14% after yet another outage.

Cryptos outside the top 10 are likewise in the red. Polkadot has shed 7% of its value and Avalanche is down around 9%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins losing 5-9% of their value. The only gainers are Waves, up around 13%, and Golem (GLM), up 38%. Golem broke the top 100 today after Bitpanda listed it. It’s currently at #96.

GLM is the token of a decentralized computation network, which claims to provide a new way of delivering redundant computing power to recipients on demand.

The biggest losers of the day are Compound, Arweave, and Kusama, each down 12%.

Trending

As Solana plummets, the top gainer is Sweet SOL (SSOL), a multilayer hyper-deflationary token that enables holders to generate passive income. They take advantage of an automated mining protocol to receive funds in their wallet.

SSOL is up 2,522% today. The platform plans to develop a multilayered blockchain on top of Solana and Binance Smart Chain.