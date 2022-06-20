Highlights June 20: Bitcoin drops below $20k, Solana up 14%

The crypto market was in the green this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering gains.

Top cryptos

The flagship cryptocurrency slumped to below $20,000 this weekend, reaching its lowest level since December 2020. Still, it was up around 9% at time of writing, trading above $20,000.

Ethereum jumped by around 13%, Cardano was up around 8%, and Solana was approx. 14% higher at the time of writing.

Crypto lender Solend’s new governance vote reversed a controversial DAO decision to take control of a dormant whale account in the ecosystem.

Among cryptos outside the top 10, Avalanche was the strongest with an increase of almost 18%.

FTX Token (FTT) is now in the top 20. FTT gained 11% in the last 24 hours. It has been gaining for several days, ever since reports that FTX concluded an agreement to acquire trading platform Bitvo, with which the firm will access the Canadian market.

Polygon rounds out the top 20 with gains of 14%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins adding 6-12% to their value. Notable standouts include Maker with 16%, Quant 17%, BAT 21%, Stepn 23%, and Elrond with 22%.

Elrond has been gaining on news that ICI Bucharest is developing an institutional NFT marketplace and a decentralized DNS on top of its blockchain. Elrond is also gaining exposure via Kraken and Okcoin listings.

Synthetix is the big winner in the top 100 today, up a full 69%. It reached 200 million in daily volume partly due to atomic swaps on 1inch and CurveFinance, which register an average of 100 million in daily volume.

Curve-associated Convex Finance is up 24%. The only loser in the top 100 is Tron, down just below 2%.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Marble Heroes, a gaming ecosystem and a pioneer in combining classic strategy games and blockchain technology. It aims to create a truly immersive world.

Players will enjoy the exciting gameplay and unique characters and earn money at the same time. Its token MBH added 366% to its value today.