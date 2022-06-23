The crypto market as a whole is mixed. It’s a strong day for metaverse and gaming tokens.

Top cryptos

Top cryptos are calm, with most registering slight gains and losses. Solana stood out, gaining more than 3%. Bitcoin was trading for $20,560 at the time of writing, registering minor gains in the past 24 hours.

Cryptos outside the top 10 were doing significantly well. Shiba continues to gain and is up 8% today. Polygon is back in the top 20, adding almost a quarter to its value after investors bought the coin’s dip.

Polygon recently launched Hermez, a scalable payments platform that uses zero-knowledge (zk-rollup) technology, and Polygon ID, a blockchain-native identity system with programmable privacy.

Rounding out the top 20 is UniSwap, which added 12% today. Yesterday, the platform acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, most coins added 2-5% to their value. Notable gainers include Cosmos with 14% and IOTA and THORChain, each up 11%.

Cosmos is soaring on the news that DEX protocol dYdX will be developing dYdX V4 as a standalone Cosmos-based blockchain.

On what seems to be a good day for gaming and metaverse tokens, Decentraland and Flow each added around 8%, and Enjin Coin and The Sandbox each added 12% to their value.

Compound is up 9%, reversing losses and up to #95 from #100 yesterday.

The losers

Despite having added 6% to its value today, Convex Finance has slumped to #100 after a long streak of losses.

Synthetix’s price is pulling back after going parabolic the other day, which it did due to a new partnership with Curve Finance, one of the biggest DeFi platforms in the world. Curve DAO Token itself is up 9%.