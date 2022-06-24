The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

All top 10 cryptos registered gains over the past 24 hours, with XRP leading the way, up more than 12% at time of writing. Bitcoin climbed more than 3.5%, trading above $21,000 this morning.

Among cryptos outside the top 10, Polygon’s rally continued. Its gains amount to 18% today and 48% for the last 7 days. Other winners in this group are Avalanche and Shiba Inu.

UNUS SED LEO started declining for the first time in a long bull run. The 17th biggest coin by market cap is down around 3% today.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was equally bearish, with most coins adding 5-7% of their value.

Notable standouts include Axie Infinity, BAT, and Zilliqa with 13% each and BTT and OKB with 10%. Axie Infinity’s price drifted upwards on Friday as investors reflect on the upcoming restart of the Ronin network.

THORChain gained 12% today, bringing its weekly gains to 28%. It has been rising as the launch of its Mainnet approaches.

The biggest winner of the day is Storj with 33%. Yesterday, the dynamically growing decentralized storage company announced partnerships with three new NFT clients: Amuzed, Europa Labs, and Ultimate Division.

The losers

Harmony’s ONE is down almost 10% today, continuing its bearish trend after a major hack in the ecosystem.

The ONE token is trading at $0.024, which is the lowest it has been since March last year. It also faces dropping out of the top 100, currently sitting at #100.

Compound is down by less than 2%. It rose in the ranking (from 100th to 98th biggest coin by market cap) and its gains for the week stand at an impressive 35%. Finally, Synthetix is down 3%, reversing yesterday’s gains.