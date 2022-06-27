The crypto market as a whole is mixed with most top 100 coins relatively flat at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

The crypto market was mostly flat this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering small losses. Bitcoin was down less than 1% at time of writing, trading above $21,000.

Ethereum was around 1% lower%, XRP registered minor losses, and Cardano remained flat. Closing out the top 10 was Dogecoin, which was up around 11%.

Dogecoin’s gains are likely due to Elon Musk’s unwavering support. Despite accusations that Dogecoin was a pyramid scheme and the lawsuit against him, Musk has stated repeatedly he would always support it.

Cryptos outside the top 10 were mixed. Tron added 8% to its value, perhaps finally getting back on track. Uniswap was up around 6%.

Top movers

Most coins outside the top 20 were mixed. Notable standouts include Ethereum Classic, up 6%, and Stacks, up 20% ahead of an upcoming NFT launch. Terra Classic USD, the former UST, added 195% to its value and is currently trading for $0.03.

The losers

Quite a few coins in the top 100 lost 2-3% of their value. Those which lost more were NEAR, Storj, The Graph, and THORChain, each down 6% and Axie Infinity, Elrond, GALA, AAVE, and 1inch Network, each down 5%.