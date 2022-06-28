Highlights June 28: Chiliz rallies on Ronaldo partnership with Binance
The crypto market was in the red this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses.
Top cryptos
The flagship crypto had lost approx. 2% at the time of writing, trading above $20,000. Ethereum was also down around 2%, Cardano was around 3% lower, and XRP registered losses of around 4%.
Solana is currently down around 6%. The blockchain had a harrowing escape with one of its protocols, Solend, almost facing liquidation. It was saved in the nick of time – by none other than Binance. Dogecoin is down 7%, reversing recent gains.
Cryptos outside the top 10 are deeply immersed in the all-pervasive bearish trend. The biggest loss was for Polygon and Uniswap, each down 9%.
Top movers
Outside the top 20, the tendency was also bearish, with most coins losing 3-5% of their value. Notable standouts include XDC Network and Zilliqa, which lost 10% resp. 6%. Stacks saw an end to its bull run and has shed 18% of its value so far today.
On what seems to be a bad day for privacy tokens, Zcash lost 7%, and Monero lost 6%.
Of the bigger coins by market cap just outside the top 20, Cosmos is down 7%, and NEAR Protocol’s token NEAR has lost 8%.
The winners
The day wasn’t without its winners. ApeCoin is up 7% on validation from rap royalty, and Tezos gained 9% on news of positive NFT developments. USDD, Tron’s stablecoin, is stabilizing, although it’s still a cause for concern to investors.
Chiliz is up 9% so far today and is nearing a weekly breakout, according to specialists. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partnership with Binance for NFTs seems to be having a positive impact on Chiliz, too, as many football teams have partnered with Socios.
TerraClassicUSD, Terra’s renamed stablecoin, added 86% to its value today, bringing its weekly gains to an impressive 472%.