Highlights June 6: Cryptos in the green, Cardano soars

The crypto market is in full swing with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Major cryptos had a strong day with Cardano gaining more than 13%, Avalanche adding more than 9%, Solana up more than 8%, followed by Ethereum which jumped more than 4%.

Bitcoin was trading above $31,000 at time of writing, up around 5% over the past 24 hours. Cardano is rising as the Vasil Hard Fork Upgrade approaches. It is expected to improve the blockchain’s scalability and performance significantly.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the bullish tendency was also in effect, with most coins adding up to 7% to their value.

Notable standouts include Tezos and eCash, each up 12%, Theta Network and Helium with gains of 13%, THORChain and PancakeSwap with gains of 10%, and Neo, up 11%.

Theta is likely rising on news of Metapass, the first permissionless, decentralized NFT ticketing platform it is powering. Helium announced that community voting for HIP 51 closes tomorrow, June 7. People can vote for or against evolving the blockchain to “a network of networks in time.”

Tezos announced free tickets to the Tezos x WeAreDevs World Congress 2022. The biggest winner of the week is Waves, up 55% in the last 7 days.

No top 100 coins are in the red today, but there have been some losers this week. STEPN leads this category with losses of 14%, followed by Convex Finance with 13% and XDC Network with 12%. STEPN’s GMT token is still reeling from its China ban.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Bee Inu (BEEINU), a community driven project with a real use case running on Binance Smart Chain. This case involves programming with a myriad of free videos for those who want to learn it.

Bee Inu is a community coding education site, targeting younger people. They claim to have tools that make programming fun and easy. Today, BEEINU is up 679%.