The crypto market as a whole is bearish with most top 100 coins in the red at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin shed almost 6% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading below $30,000. Ethereum is down around 7%. Binance Coin (BNB) lost 8.50% after Bloomberg reported the US Securities and Exchange Commission was probing its US affiliate.

In addition, SEC is probing into whether Binance should have registered BNB with the watchdog when the ICO took place in 2017. Cardano and Solana also tumbled, the latter by as much as 10%.

Cryptos outside the top 10 showed a similar tendency. Despite being listed by Europe’s biggest crypto exchange, Shiba Inu lost around 6% in the last 24 hours. UNUS SED LEO is the only top 20 coin in the green. It gained 2% today.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins losing 4-8% of their value. Notable standouts include ICP, down 12%, AAVE and THORChain with 10%, and Axie Infinity and Neo with 11%. All are reversing recent gains.

Gala is the only top 100 coin in the green. It is up 4% after Gala Games announced a partnership with Epic Games to launch Battle Royale game Grit on the Epic Games Store. The Galaverse, an important event for the ecosystem, entered its second day.

Trending

The biggest winner today is CV SHOTS, whose token CVSHOT is up 289% in the last 24 hours. The platform was created to help companies and job seekers network. It aims to help business owners find qualified employees.

The platform evolved into a significant job marketplace, connecting all kinds of companies with millions of job seekers.