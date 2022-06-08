The crypto market as a whole is bullish today with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin is up around 3% in the last 24 hours, trading above $30,000 at the time of writing. The second crypto is also reversing yesterday’s losses. Ethereum has gained 2% today, but is still down 7% for the week.

Binance Coin is also recovering from Monday’s news of the SEC investigation into its US affiliate. However, its losses for the week stand at around 8%.

Cardano continues to rise. It’s back at the sixth spot on the ranking of the biggest coins by market cap, up 7% today. Cryptos outside the top 10 are flat or with slight gains.

Top movers

Chainlink, Theta Network, Neo, and Decred lead the pack. Chainlink announced integrations on BSC, Ethereum, and Polygon with Infura, LegionsCrypto, PirateNationNFT, and Tideexchange.

The LINK coin currently ranks 21st and gained 10% in the last 24 h. Theta Network concluded a unique NFT partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, a luxury resort with top-class guest services and advanced technology.

The drop is this Friday, June 10. Theta is also up 10% today and is expected to keep rising as the drop approaches.

An AMA is taking place in the Binance Official Telegram group today with John Wang, Managing Director of Neo. $5,000 in the ecosystem’s native token NEO will be distributed to participants. Its price seems to be reacting positively to the news, up around 9%.

Decred is celebrating its 6th year anniversary today and is up 9%. Last but not least, Arweave has gained 8%. Its Community Spotlight #4 is scheduled for this Friday. The newest founders building on the platform will be presenting their projects to the community.

On the losing side, Convex Finance is down 3%. It has lost almost a quarter of its value this week. Gala, eCash, and Tezos each lost 4%, reversing yesterday’s gains.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Revolotto (RVL), a platform that grants holders instant rewards on all transactions. Its one-of-a-kind burn protocol and coin circulation cycles are intended to protect investors. The RVL token has gained 688% today.