The crypto market was relatively less volatile over the past 24 hours.

The UK100 fell 1.03% yesterday as investors reacted poorly to renewed sanctions on Russian oligarchs by the British Government. Evraz could be delisted from the UK100 next week thanks to its collapsed share price.

US markets fell yesterday as fresh inflation figures renewed fears over monetary policy tightening. The latest US CPI inflation showed prices rising by 7.9% per year.

Top cryptos

Most of the top 10 cryptos showed price movements of around 1% or less. Avalanche gained over 2% and Polkadot added 5% to its value, a first in quite a while.

Top movers

The top mover of the day is Stacks, which is soaring after crypto exchange Okcoin announced a partnership with the L1 blockchain to form the Bitcoin Odyssey.

Okcoin is pledging $165 million towards founders and projects developing decentralized applications on Bitcoin and Stacks. Stacks added more than 30% to its value today.

Kadena gained 25% on news of an upcoming listing on Binance. THORChain added 16% to its value.

Elrond has undergone several successful developments recently, which reflect on its price. It’s up around 10% in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, it emerged the network had acquired Capital Finance Services, a member of the globally known and active Twispay brand, an e-money institution.

Privacy coin Zcash is up 11% after yesterday’s dip. On the losing end, Arweave is down 9%. Waves has lost 5.89% after an extended rally, but it stil has 35% weekly gains.

Trending

FWC is the token of a project called Qatar 2022 Token, whose popularity is skyrocketing as the World Cup approaches. 1 FWC might be worth just $2.88e-10, but it’s up 532% in the last 24 hours.