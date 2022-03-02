The crypto market as a whole was higher this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.

Apple (-1.16% yesterday) has joined a chorus of tech firms boycotting Russia. Apple’s customers in Russia can no longer buy any of the iPhone maker’s tech devices or make purchases from its app store.

All three major US indices tumbled yesterday as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified.

Markets may be impacted by the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change report, set to be released at 13:15 GMT. Furthermore, investors will be following Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to present his bi-annual monetary policy update to Congress today.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin climbed around 1%, trading above $44,000 at time of writing. Ethereum was up around 2%, and Cardano and XRP both registered small gains. Cardano ranks ninth at the moment. Its lackluster performance may relegate it to a spot outside the top 10 soon.

Terra continues to lead in the top 10 in terms of weekly gains, recording 63% today. It has climbed to #7 by market cap. A price surge in Terra’s LUNA token over the past week has made it the second-largest staked asset among all major cryptocurrencies, passing Ethereum.

Top movers

The NEAR price has rebounded sharply in the past few days as demand for altcoins has jumped. The token is trading at $11.43, which is about 56% above the lowest level in February this year. NEAR ranks 22nd and added around 9% to its value today.

Other gainers include Fantom with 12% and THORChain with 17%. Convex Finance is rebounding in a massive way. It’s up 45% today.

Anchor Protocol is also reversing recent losses. It has gained 13% in the last 24 h.

Render is a distributed GPU rendering network built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to connect artists and studios in need of GPU compute power with mining partners willing to rent their GPU capabilities out. It has added 16% to its value today.

Trending

Dog-themed meme coin Floki Inu is up 19.40% in the last 24 hours on news of a listing on crypto exchange HUOBI.

FET has been surging ever since it was listed on Huobi a few days ago. The ecosystem is also accepting crypto donations for Ukraine. It added a quarter to its value.

Frontier recently closed a $100,000 sweepstakes contest and concluded a series of lucrative partnerships with some high-profile platforms. The price of its token FRONT has increased by almost 40% today.