The crypto market as a whole is bullish today. Major cryptos were in the green over the past 24 hours.

CNBC is reporting that Goldman Sachs will become the first major US bank to trade crypto over the counter, which is considered to be another important step in facilitating access to crypto for institutional investors.

The UK’s advertising regulator has put on notice more than 50 companies who are suspected of promoting misleading crypto ads across the country.

US markets ended their recent good run yesterday in the wake of rate rise comments from Jerome Powell. US markets have so far taken rate rises in their stride but balked at the hint of more aggressive monetary policy.

Top cryptos

Cardano up 6% together with Ethereum, XRP and Polkadot, which all gained more than 4%. Bitcoin was trading above $42,000 at time of writing, up more than 3% over the past 24 hours. Litecoin cracked the top 20. It’s up 6% today.

Top movers

Bitcoin Cash is a notable standout with gains of 12%. It is rallying just like Bitcoin Gold (+8%), which started gaining yesterday. Ethereum Classic continues its bull run, also up 12% today.

Other gainers include Elrond with 9%, Helium, Oasis Network, and EOS with 10%, and Dash with 8%.

The biggest mover by far is IoTeX, which added a quarter to its value. It recently released Mainnet v1.7, the next evolution of the IoTeX blockchain with security and performance upgrades.

The biggest weekly gainer is ApeCoin, up 980.26% in the last 7 days.

Trending

There’s another canine meme token in town – Teddy Doge, which is up 368% in the last 24 hours. It bills itself as a one-stop full-featured decentralized exchange.

It has liquidity, a swap, farm, aggregate transactions, 15 mainstream cross-chains, chain transactions, and chain chart systems, and more.