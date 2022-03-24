Highlights March 24: Cardano soars, GameStop shares up 15%

The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most cryptos in the green at time of writing. Oil stocks dominated the UK100 (-0.61% yesterday) after Russia warned it might have to curb oil supplies.

GameStop Corp surged 14.5% yesterday after chairman Ryan Cohen purchased another 100,000 shares of the video game retailer.

Top cryptos

Cardano was up 17% at time of writing, followed by Solana which gained more than 8%. Other major cryptos were in the green at time of writing, with Ethereum and Polkadot up almost 3%, and BNB up 2%. Bitcoin was trading close to $43,000 at time of writing, up 2% over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin surged 14%. The rest of the top 20 recorded more moderate gains.

Top movers

Ethereum Classic is starting to reverse gains, down around 9% today. Bitcoin Gold is also reversing gains. It has slumped to #100 with a loss of 10% today.

As for the winners, ApeCoin is up close to 13% on news that rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa launched ApeCoin-themed music NFTs. This brings its weekly gains to an impressive 1,268%.

Axie Infinity added 24% to its value on news that Binance added its token AXS to Auto-Invest and announced two new promotions. Eligible users can qualify to receive up to 100% trading fee cashback and be whitelisted to earn 100% APY with AXS staking.

Enjin Coin is riding the wave of gaming tokens. It’s up around 11%.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is HOQU, the token of an affiliate marketing SaaS software platform. It is trading for $0.01 and is up 707% in the last 24 hours.