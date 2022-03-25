The crypto market was mixed as a whole today. The three major US indices rebounded yesterday as the price of oil fell back.

The SPX500 rose 1.43% while the DJ30 was up 1% and the NASDAQ100 rose 1.93%. Top performers were Nvidia (+9.39%), Intel (+6.74%) and Monolithic Power Systems (+6.61%).

Top cryptos

Solana added around 5%, and Ethereum close to 4%. Cardano was up almost 6%, continuing its surge over the past seven days, where it has gained just under 39%. Bitcoin was trading above $44,000 at time of writing, up more than 2.5% over the past 24 hours.

Top movers

Ethereum Classic has started gaining again and is up 8%. Axie Infinity added another 22% to its value today, continuing its rally since yesterday. AAVE gained 7%, and Convex Finance – 9%. It is up 25% this week as it recovers from a cataclysm in the not too distant past.

Quant and 90th-ranked Qtum went up by 12% and 13% respectively. Quant recently announced a new release: Overledger 2.2.2, which brings new tier-two smart contract capabilities to mint and burn tokens and account management.

As for the other end, few top 100 coins lost more than 5% today. ApeCoin is down 7%, making it the biggest loser in the top 100. Its losses amount to 15% for the past 7 days. After its stellar performance, some decline could have been expected.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is the token of Web3 ALL BEST ICO (WEB3ALLBI), an ecosystem that lets you create your own crypto. It is up 995% in the last 24 hours. This is not the first time it has been the biggest gainer of the day. Its continued rise indicates more and more interest in the crypto market.