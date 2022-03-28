Highlights March 28: Cryptos rally, new wealth tax in the US

The crypto markets were higher this morning, with most of the top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.

US President Joe Biden plans to propose a new tax on the wealthiest Americans, with a threshold of 20% on income and rising asset values of households worth more than $100 million.

US market continued a positive run last week, recovering more lost ground from the beginning of the year.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin climbed around 5%, trading above $47,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum and Cardano were also up approximately 5%, Solana gained 7%, and XRP registered gains of 4%.

Top movers

Most top 100 cryptos gained 3-6% today. Filecoin jumped by around 27% on news that the platform Monaverse is building digital spaces to interact with NFTs backed by Filecoin.

Vechain gained 20% and reclaimed its $5 billion market cap. It is surging on an announcement by its developers about the launch of the first stablecoin, VeUSD. The ecosystem recently launched the first-ever VeChainHackathon with excellent results.

At 78, Zilliqa continues pumping. Its token ZIL has been gaining value rapidly on news of an upcoming metaverse launch, among other positive developments. Today, it’s up 20%.

EOS broke $3 with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $1.2 billion. EOS is up 20% in the last 24 hours.

Holo has gained 21% today. According to its recently released roadmap, the ecosystem achieved three milestones in a few months. The most significant was Elemental Chat, a proof-of-concept app designed to stress-test the Holochain framework and the Holo hosting network built on it.

Gnosis gained 29% on news of an upcoming Gnosis auction. Internet Computer is up 15%.

Trending

Revolotto is a cryptocurrency that grants investors holding (RVL) instant rewards on all transactions and protects them with its unique coin circulation cycles and burn protocol. It is up 3,867% today.