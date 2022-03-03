Highlights March 3: Cryptos in the red, UK100 in the green

The crypto markets were lower this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering losses over the past 24 hours.

UK stocks ended the day in positive territory yesterday. Despite that, Russian firms such as natural-gas giant Gazprom, oil company Lukoil, and major bank Sberbank crashed in London markets. The bank’s shares are trading as low as a penny as it sets to exit Europe.

US markets ended the day higher yesterday, on the back of encouraging statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the upcoming rate hikes. Powell supports a 25-basis-point rate hike, putting an end to speculations of a greater increase.

Markets may be impacted by the ISM Services PMI data, set to be released at 15:00 GMT.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down less than 1%, trading above $43,000 at time of writing. Ethereum and Cardano were both down around 2%, while XRP registered small gains. Outside the top 10, Cosmos jumped around 7%.

Top movers

Gains and losses ranged from +/- 2-4% in the top 100 today. Fantom and Harmony lost 6%, but THORChain gained another 6%, continuing yesterday’s uptrend.

Aave lost almost 7% of its value in the past 24 h.

The biggest winner of the day is Anchor Protocol, rising on news of some lucrative partnerships, like with 777s Casino to build the first betting platform on Terra. It has added 24% to its value today.

OKB, a cryptocurrency issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation and leading crypto exchange OKEx, is up 12% today. Convex Finance is beginning to cave again, down 15%.

Trending

Liquity, a lending protocol on Ethereum, is skyrocketing after the launch of an improved contract, where users can withdraw LUSD, the protocol’s USD-pegged stablecoin. They can then re-deposit it into a new one for faster rebalancing. Liquity added 36% to its value today.

The live Moonbeam price today is $2.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $177.5 million. It’s up 15%, looking ready to break $3.