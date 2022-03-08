The crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours, with some of the top 10 cryptos registering gains, while others registering losses.

US stocks suffered another painful sell-off yesterday amid fears that rising energy prices might slow economic growth.

Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, wheat prices yesterday reached their highest price level ever.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin climbed around 1%, trading above $38,000 at time of writing. Solana was also up around 1%, and Avalanche registered small gains. Cardano was down around 1%, and XRP registered small losses. Outside the top 10, Polygon gained around 3% and Cosmos climbed 4%.

Top movers

Most top 100 cryptos gained 2-4% today. There were standout performances by Theta Network with gains of 11%, Ukrainian-born Waves with 31%, Arweave with 15%, and The Graph, Celo, Ankr, and Zcash with 12% each.

Yearn.Finance is up 9%, reducing its weekly losses to -8%. At the other end was THORChain, down -5%.

Trending

Another canine-themed coin has joined the pool of trenders. Kaizen Inu is trading for $0.075 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $359,180. Kaizen Inu is up 314% in the last 24 hours.

The network offers a static staking pool and exclusive NFTs for community members as well as minigames.