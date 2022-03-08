Highlights March 8: US indices lower as oil stocks rise, mixed day for cryptos
The crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours, with some of the top 10 cryptos registering gains, while others registering losses.
US stocks suffered another painful sell-off yesterday amid fears that rising energy prices might slow economic growth.
Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, wheat prices yesterday reached their highest price level ever.
Top cryptos
Bitcoin climbed around 1%, trading above $38,000 at time of writing. Solana was also up around 1%, and Avalanche registered small gains. Cardano was down around 1%, and XRP registered small losses. Outside the top 10, Polygon gained around 3% and Cosmos climbed 4%.
Top movers
Most top 100 cryptos gained 2-4% today. There were standout performances by Theta Network with gains of 11%, Ukrainian-born Waves with 31%, Arweave with 15%, and The Graph, Celo, Ankr, and Zcash with 12% each.
Yearn.Finance is up 9%, reducing its weekly losses to -8%. At the other end was THORChain, down -5%.
Trending
Another canine-themed coin has joined the pool of trenders. Kaizen Inu is trading for $0.075 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $359,180. Kaizen Inu is up 314% in the last 24 hours.
The network offers a static staking pool and exclusive NFTs for community members as well as minigames.