The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin gained slightly over the weekend and was trading just above $30,000 at the time of writing. It has seen a roughly 3.3% rise from its closing point on Friday last week.

Ethereum, the second biggest crypto, also gained around 3% over the same period and is trading for just over $2,000, where it has in recent weeks.

Outside the top 10, AVAX and Shiba Inu were the biggest winners, rising by more than 6%. Tron’s TRX is up around 3%, as are most top 20 coins.

In the wake of Terra’s collapse, some investors are trying to escape from the project, while others are trying to pick up the pieces.

Experts are warning that watchdogs will use the event to push for comprehensive stablecoin regulation. Four-fifths of Terra holders voted to rebuild the protocol on Terra’s governance proposal, but without the algorithmic element.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins adding 3-9% to their value. Notable standouts include eCash with 14%, Neo with 17%, and Convex Finance and the associated Curve DAO Token with 13%.

eCash is rising because a competition for a cash prize in its native token XEC is ending soon. Holders have been asked why they love eCash. The best answer will get 1 million XEC.

An exciting Moon Creatures NFT airdrop is coming up soon, and Neo’s token is gaining on the news. TerraUSD (UST) is currently trading for $0.07, up 13.63% so far today.

At the other end of the scale, Kyber Network’s KNC lost 4% and Zilliqa lost 3%, both reversing recent gains.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Sweet SOL (SSOL), a multilayer hyper-deflationary token that allows you to receive passive income in your wallet by holding through their mining protocol.

Each transaction with SSOL provides for 3 functions: burning, reflecting and liquidity generation. SSOL has added 1,038% to its value today.