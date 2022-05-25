The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

This market was mixed over the past 24 hours, with some of the top 10 cryptos registering gains, while others registered losses.

Bitcoin was around 2% higher, trading below $30,000 this morning. Ethereum and Cardano registered small gains, while XRP and Solana registered small losses.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, most coins registered slight gains. Notable standouts include Ethereum Classic and Kava with 11% each. Ethereum Classic is going against the market, possibly gaining on news of an associated NFT giveaway.

Kava’s EVM launch is tomorrow. It is expected to add some value to their L1 space. TerraUSD added almost a quarter to its value today, but is still trading for a fraction of its former price at 10 cents.

On the losing side, NEM and Decred are down by around 5% each, reversing recent gains.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Diamond Love (LOVE), the token of Diamond Network, a new multichain platform.

It is said to help blockchain developers easily deploy custom blockchains and decentralized applications and easily connect to the Diamond ecosystem.

Diamond Network is positioned to become a leading multichain network among blockchains built on Polkadot’s Substrate Framework. It is up 2,244% today.