Highlights May 26: Major cryptos down, SAND and CELO rally

The crypto market as a whole is bearish with most top 100 coins in the red at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was flat in the last 24 hours, trading just below $30,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum has lost around 3% of its value so far today. Binance Coin, XRP, and Cardano sustained similar losses.

Solana is the biggest loser in the top 10, down 6%. Cryptos outside the top 10 showed a similar tendency. They all recorded losses today except UNUS SED LEO, which added less than 1% to its value.

Avalanche shed more than 10%, making it the biggest top 20 loser.

The biggest winner for the week is Tron’s TRX, which added around 12% to its value in the last 7 days.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, most coins lost 3-7% of their value. Notable standouts include Zcash and Fantom, each down 11%, and Kusama with -13%. STEPN, Waves, Kava and Compound each shed 9%.

On the winning side, there is BORA with 4%, Celo with 8% and the Sandbox’s SAND with 10%, making SAND the biggest gainer today.

It’s rallying on news of a partnership with PCCW and HKT, becoming the first Hong Kong-based integrated communications, media and technology company to open a new digital frontier and join the metaverse.

A Twitter Space seminar featuring Celo’s cofounder and president Rene Reinsberg called “Inspiring climate action through Web 3” is taking place today at 12 PT.

TerraUSD is trading for $0.09, up 30.15% at the time of writing.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Pixel Swap, a platform intended to solve liquidity sniping, front running and liquidity locking for NFT trading on different blockchains.

Pixel Swap aims to bring together all networks and NFTs under one roof to ensure the safety and success of trades across all blockchains. Its token PIXEL gained 303% today.