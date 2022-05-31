Highlights May 31: Bitcoin breaks out, crypto market higher

The crypto market was higher this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering gains.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was up around 4% at time of writing, trading above $31,000. Ethereum climbed around 6%, and XRP registered gains of around 5%. Cardano showed the most significant gains, jumping around 25% as the Vasil hard fork approaches.

Top movers

Most top 100 coins were in the green at the time of writing. Notable standouts were Waves, Axie Infinity, and Aave with gains of 57%, 24%, and 14% respectively.

Waves has been rallying after announcing its master plan to restore full functioning of its ecosystem’s DeFi Protocols. This was disrupted due to an ecosystem liquidity crisis caused by Vires Finance, a Waves-based lending protocol.

According to a current promotion, it’s possible to earn big with Axie Infinity Original.

Yesterday, Yahoo Finance reported that London-based cryptocurrency payments firm Merge raised a $9.5 million seed round led by Octopus Ventures.

Among the investors were Coinbase Ventures, the founders of Aave, Alameda Research, Hashed, the founders of Polygon, and the CEO of Ledger.

On the losing end, Tezos is down around 4% and Elrond and ApeCoin are both down around 3%.

Trending

The biggest trender today is the token of The Realm Defenders, a Free to Play & Play to Earn RPG strategy game running on Polygon. In the game, you defend your kingdom against demons.

You can upgrade characters and trade heroes on an NFT marketplace. You can earn rewards in the native TRD token, which gained 261% today, and unique NFT cards. There are also treasure chests and monthly boss fights.