Holo Chain (HOT) has trended strongly upwards over the last few days. The coin has managed to post gains over the last three trading sessions in a row. As such, it has now turned bullish. But how far can it actually rise? We’ll discuss this more but first, some important facts:

The recent rally now means that HOT has smashed past its 30-day high

The coin has also regained over 50% from its lowest level this year.

HOT was also up by around 15% over the last 24 hours

Data Source: Tradingview

Holo Chain (HOT) – price prediction and analysis

Holo was already surging the past week. New announcements on the ecosystem last week had pushed 7-day gains to over 30%. However, for most analysts, the key to watch during that rally was the overhead resistance of $0.6.

Based on the price action today, it seems HOT has smashed that threshold. As a result, HOT is expected to keep the uptrend going and is likely to test $0.01 in the near term. This will represent gains of around 50% from the current price now.

Besides, HOT has also pushed above the average trading price of the last 30 days by over 50%. This indicates that investors are bullish about the coin and the recent gains we have seen are bound to continue. The only way this bullish momentum slows is if bulls fail to keep the price above $0.06.

Why Could Holo Chain (HOT) be perfect?

In the short term, we expect HOT to run a bit further. In fact, gains of at least 30% appear likely in the week ahead. But for long-term investors, the fact that HOT still has a market cap of less than $1 billion means that there is quite some potential. It is likely the coin will hit $0.03 before the end of the year.