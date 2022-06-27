Hotbit partners with Advcash for fiat crypto purchases

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Hotbit has partnered with the payment platform Advcash to allow its users to purchase cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies.

Hotbit exchange has already completed testing Advcash service integration and all its users can now exchange local currencies for their cryptocurrencies of choice.

By integrating AdvCash, Hotbit platform users will be able to buy cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, TRX, BCH, USDT, XRP, LTC, and ZEC directly using twenty fiat payment methods including Visa and Mastercard credit cards with fiat currencies like EUR and USD among others.

Buying crypto using fiat on Hotbit

When a user chooses to use fiat to buy crypto on Hotbit, they will be redirected to the Advach payment page where they will be able to convert fiat to crypto at a competitive exchange rate. The amount of cryptocurrency obtained after exchanging the fiat currency is then automatically sent to the crypto wallet specified by the user.

Hotbit launched an event duped “Buy Crypto with Fiat Currency via Advcash on Hotbit Exchange And Share 10,000 USDT Prize Pool,” where all Hotbit users who meet the requirements will get a chance of receiving rewards. The more crypto a user buys, the more rewards they get.

What is Advcash?

Advcash offers local and international payment tools, bank transfers, cards, digital currencies, and more and is available on hundreds of websites all over the world allowing users to convert currencies and make payments. It was launched in 2014.

Since its launch, Advcash has seen abundant experience in international finance; something that is in line with its mission of making modern payments more convenient for everyone around the world.

By integrating Advcash, Hotbit will expose its users to payment tools with robust account security features into a unified and easy-to-use environment for enabling seamless fiat to crypto conversions.