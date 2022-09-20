Algorand has surged 7% in the past day on renewed strengths

The PoS network recently had a major network update

Native ALGO token has jumped from key support but faces immediate resistance

Algorand ALGO/USD has gained 7% in the past day, defying Monday’s crypto slump. The token currently exchanges for $0.3389 against the USD, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. At the start of the week, major cryptocurrencies tanked significantly. Bitcoin and Ethereum both dipped below $19,000 and $1,300, respectively.

While Algorand is one of the fastest blockchains, its pump is not tied to anything specific. However, it could partly be related to a recent introduction of a system upgrade. The update boosted the layer-one network to a speed of 6,000 transactions per second.

Algorand is a blockchain built for dApps with an emphasis on scalability, security, and decentralization. It differentiates itself with the use of randomness and pure proof-of-stake algorithm. The consensus model is based on Byzantine protocol. Algorand smart contracts are powered using Turing-complete languages.

Aside from the specifics, Algorand could also be deriving its bullishness from the upcoming FIFA World cup. The world football governing body has entered into a partnership with the blockchain.

In the deal, the network will support soccer-themed digital collectibles. Nonetheless, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies, Algorand faces strong macroeconomic factors. A potential rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is one of them. On the technical chart, Algorand is on a strong bull run.

ALGO surges from $0.28 support

Source: TradingView

According to the daily chart above, Algorand made a comeback after retesting support severally. Both the 20-day and 50-day have joined support. However, the Stochastic Oscillator is at the overbought zone, and ALGO is almost at the $0.3509 resistance level.

Concluding thought

The current price level is not a perfect buy entry point for Algorand. The token has surged considerably and may be due for a retracement. The immediate $0.35 resistance and an overbought market require patience before any decision can be made. In that case, it is ideal to wait for a price retracement.